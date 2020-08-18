Luella Price (May 17, 1932 – August 14, 2020)

Luella Price, 88, passed away Friday August 14, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living Facility in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on May 17, 1932 in Hecla, South Dakota, the daughter of Eino and Lillian Saarie.Luella attended Hitchcock High School and graduated with the class of 1950.

She married Elwood (Swede) Price in Tulare South Dakota on September 27, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2009.

Luella was a dental assistant for 18 years until her retirement in 1984.

She enjoyed spending her time camping, fishing, bowling and treasure hunting. She also loved gambling and the warm weather.

Survivors include sons Chuck Price and wife Janice of Rock Springs, WY, Gary Price and wife Tina of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Joline ( Price) Sliger and husband Michael Rock Springs, WY; brother Don Saarie of Iowa; sisters Veronica Cuperus of Minnesota, Ramona Beck of Nebraska; grandchildren Stephen Sliger, Karen (Price) Bear, Jessica (Sliger) Face; great-grandchildren Bailey Johnson, Makaily Johnson, Emma Sliger, Michael Sliger, Cierra Face, Bella Bear, Olivia Bear; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elwood Price, brothers Eugene, Mike, Dewey, sister Elanore, and her parents Eino and Lillian.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.