Luis Saavedra (August 5, 1973-May 31, 2024)

Luis Saavedra, 50, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years.

Luis was born August 5, 1973 in Ario De Rayon, Michoacan, Mexico; the son of Jose Francisco Saavedra and Maria Dolores Herrera Saavedra

He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1991.

Luis worked at Genesis Alkali for 16 years as a utility relief operator.

Luis loved spending time with his family, every moment spent with them was irreplaceable. They went on many camping trips to Big Sandy and ATV excursions. Luis enjoyed the outdoors, going traveling, hunting and fishing. When it came to family gatherings, he was known as the master grill chef. The memories made during these precious times will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

Survivors include three daughters, Danni Saavedra-Dillon and husband Brodi of Rock Springs, Joey Saavedra and significant other Colton of Rock Springs and Jordyn Saavedra of Rock Springs; mother, Dolores Saavedra of Rock Springs; two brothers, Juan Saavedra of Rock Springs and Jose Saavedra and wife Sharalee of Evanston; two sisters, Laura Saavedra of Rock Springs and Maria Villalpa and husband Pedro of Eagle Mountain, Utah; three grandchildren, Thomas Saavedra, Sutton Dillon and Brixley Dillon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Saavedra and one sister, Veronica Saavedra.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.