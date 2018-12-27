Luke Elijah Benson (October 17, 1979 – December 7, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Luke Elijah Benson, 39, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 14 years and is a former resident of Great Falls, Montana.

Luke was born on October 17, 1979 in Great Falls, Montana, the son of Winthrop Lester Benson Jr. and Katherine Ann Mattern.

He attended schools in Great Falls, Montana and was a 1998 graduate of the Great Falls High School. Luke also attended the police academy.

He married Nancy Kay Hansen on November 13, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Officer Benson worked as a police officer for the Green River Police Department for 12 years.

He attended Hilltop Baptist Church. Officer Benson was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed spending time with family, swimming, hiking, and fishing

Survivors include his wife; Nancy Benson of Green River, Wyoming, two daughters; Morgan Benson of Green River, Wyoming, Kaylin Benson of Green River, Wyoming, one sister; Misty Benson of Fort Worth, Texas, grandparents; Walter Smith of Great Falls, Montana, Jean Mattern of Great Falls, Montana, Pranee Benson of San Antonio, Texas, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhoems.com.