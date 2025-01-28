Lummis Secures Key Subcommittee Chairmanship

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has been named chair of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, Nuclear Innovation, and Safety for the 119th Congress. This subcommittee plays a pivotal role in overseeing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Air and Radiation and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In a statement, Senator Lummis expressed her commitment to representing Wyoming’s energy interests in her new leadership role.

“Thanks to my position on the Environment and Public Works Committee, I can deliver crucial results for the people of Wyoming,” Lummis said. “I am honored to chair this subcommittee, which oversees critical regulatory agencies. Wyoming continues to develop its traditional energy sector while investing in new and exciting nuclear technology. I look forward to advancing policies that benefit an all-of-the-above energy approach and spur development across the Cowboy State.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming, known for its robust energy industry, is a leader in both traditional energy production and emerging technologies like advanced nuclear power. Lummis has consistently advocated for policies that balance energy innovation with economic growth, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Wyoming’s role as an energy powerhouse.

In addition to her chairmanship, Senator Lummis will serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife subcommittees, broadening her influence on a range of issues critical to Wyoming and the nation.