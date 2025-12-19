Lummis Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2026

CHEYENNE — Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., won’t be seeking another term as a member of Wyoming’s delegation to Washington, D.C.

Lummis announced her decision Friday.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate, and throughout my time here, Wyoming has been my one-and-only priority,” she said in a media release. “What a blessing to serve with Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi when I was in the U.S. House, and with John and Rep. Harriet Hageman while I’ve been in the Senate. We all put Wyoming first, which has cemented our cohesive working relationship.”

Sen. John Barrasso described her as the perfect senator for Wyoming, highlighting her journey from being Miss Frontier Days to serving as a member of the Wyoming Legislature, then becoming the state’s sole representative in the U.S. House and later joining the Senate.

“Cynthia is a straight shooter and a trailblazer. We’re going to miss her infectious energy and iconic laugh in the halls of the U.S. Senate. I’m grateful we have another year to work side by side serving the people of Wyoming,” Barrasso said in a social media post.

Gov. Mark Gordon joined others in issuing statements on social media about Lummis’ impact on the state, thanking her for her service and wishing her the best in her future plans.

“Cynthia Lummis embodies all that defines Wyoming and the West. Hard work, perseverance, loyalty, and a strong sense of duty. From her early years in the Wyoming Legislature, to the hallowed halls of Congress, Cynthia has worked to make Wyoming a better place for everyone,” Gordon said.

Lummis originally served in the Wyoming House from 1979 to 1983 and from 1985 to 1993. She served in the Wyoming Senate from 1993 to 1995 and was the Wyoming Treasurer from 1999 to 2007. She was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008, succeeding Barbara Cubin. She remained in that position until opting to retire from the U.S. House in 2017 and was succeeded by Liz Cheney. She was elected to the Senate in 2020, succeeding Mike Enzi.