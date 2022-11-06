Lunch is on Sweetwater Memorial Hospital this Veterans Day

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is once again hosting free to-go meals for all veterans on Friday, November 11.
Veterans can also bring one guest each to enjoy their meals together.
To-go meals willl be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Friday in back of the Specialty Clinics at the drive-thru entrance at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center located at 1180 College Drive.
This delicious meal will include:
- 8-ounce prime rib with au jus
- Steamed broccoli
- Baked potato
- Dinner roll
- Ice cream cup for dessert
For non-red meat eaters:
Honey-glazed chicken is available if ordered by Tuesday, November 8. Simply call 307-352-8416 or email rfife@sweetwatermemorial.com if you prefer the chicken.
Honoring all who served…Thank you for your service from everyone at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.