Lunch is on Sweetwater Memorial Hospital this Veterans Day

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is once again hosting free to-go meals for all veterans on Friday, November 11.

Veterans can also bring one guest each to enjoy their meals together.

To-go meals willl be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Friday in back of the Specialty Clinics at the drive-thru entrance at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center located at 1180 College Drive.

This delicious meal will include:

  • 8-ounce prime rib with au jus
  • Steamed broccoli
  • Baked potato
  • Dinner roll
  • Ice cream cup for dessert

For non-red meat eaters:

Honey-glazed chicken is available if ordered by Tuesday, November 8. Simply call 307-352-8416 or email rfife@sweetwatermemorial.com if you prefer the chicken.

Honoring all who served…Thank you for your service from everyone at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.


