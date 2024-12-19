Luzmarie F. Culbertson (December 22, 1960 – December 15, 2024)

Luzmarie F. Culbertson passed away at her home in Rock Springs on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

She was born on December 22, 1960, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Samuel and Luciana Esguerra.

Luzmarie attended private Catholic schools in the Philippines, San Sebastian College and Philippine Women’s University of Manila and eventually working as a wellness, healing and self-care professional for the last 30 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Bill Culbertson in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 21, 2012.

Marie touched anyone’s heart, everybody who had the chance to meet her fell in love with her infectious presence and personality. Marie followed her husband Bill to Rock Springs, from Naples, Florida to start up a business in wellness and become a railroader wife. Marie’s golf game was both mechanical and brutal. She was always hitting the ball straight down the fairway and bringing a vicious defeat against her opponents. She also had a deep love and passion for traveling and the culinary arts. Marie will be missed and always on the minds and in the hearts of her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Bill Culbertson of Rock Springs; daughter Tyler Culbertson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers Monny Esguerra of the Philippines, Santy Esguerra of New Zealand, and Gerard Palabrica of Chicago; sisters Vicki Palabrica of Chicago, Melinda Diment of Midland, Michigan; and grandchild Oliver Davilla.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home. A viewing will take place one hour prior to services.

Father Bill Hill will be officiating.

Following cremation, she will be laid to rest in the Philippines.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.