Lydia Lexine Dandridge (Cressall) (July 10, 1983 – October 26, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the heartbreaking and sudden passing of Lydia Lexine Dandridge (Cressall) on October 26, 2025, at the young age of 42. Born on July 10, 1983, in Salt Lake City.

Lydia was the beloved daughter of Brent and Cindy Cressall. Her loving and caring nature touched the lives of many, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Lydia’s dedication to her studies in welding, industrial maintenance technologies, and oil and gas production at Western Wyoming College reflected her unwavering determination and passion. Graduating in May 2023 was a testament to her hard work and perseverance, and her enthusiasm for her chosen fields inspired those around her.

Above all, Lydia was a loving wife to her husband, Ricky, and a devoted mother to her children: Isaac, Desa, Jaysia, Kodie, and Ricky Jr. Her family was not just a part of her life; they were her everything, bringing her boundless love and joy. Lydia had a special gift for creating memories with her loved ones, effortlessly bringing laughter and warmth into their lives with her infectious humor. Her kindness and compassion left a lasting imprint on the hearts of everyone who knew her, and she will always be remembered for the love and laughter she radiated.

Lydia is survived by her husband, Ricky; her five children Isaac, Desa, Jaysia, Kodie, and Ricky Jr.; and her stepsons, Jayce and Kaspur. She leaves behind her father, John Young; her sisters, Seanna Cressall, Lisa Timbrel, and Desiree Ferris; her nephew, Jarren Johannessen; her beloved grandfather, Robert Gonzales; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Brent and Cindy Cressall; her grandmother, Mary Gonzales; and her uncle, Dan Martinez.

Though Lydia may no longer be with us, her generous heart and vibrant spirit will forever live in our memories. Her laughter and remarkable personality will guide us as we navigate the days ahead without her, reminding us of the incredible impact she made on all of our lives and hearts.