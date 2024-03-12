Lyle Dean Cornwell (November 21, 1948 – March 5, 2024)

Lyle Dean Cornwell, 75, passed away March 5, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.



He was born on November 21, 1948 in Greybull, Wyoming, the son of Wilfird W. Cornwell and Doralee M. Wales.



Lyle graduated while enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He served during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in June of 1969.



He worked as a salesman for N.O. Nelson Company in Cody, Wyoming for 17 years until his retirement.



Lyle married Karen Jacobs in Reno, Nevada on January 13, 2005. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2018.



He was a member of the Cody Elks Club, Cody Jaycee’s, and the Cody National Guard Unit.



Lyle enjoyed staying busy. He loved to spend time outdoors whether that be camping, fishing, tinkering, or working to keep his yard and grass immaculate. Lyle could always be found eating breakfast at his favorite spot: Dennys.



Survivors include his son Patrick Cornwell and wife Brenda of Thermopolis, WY; daughter Kristy Cornwell of Cody, WY; Stepson Thomas Jacobs and wife Jennifer of Richmond, KY; Stepdaughter Angelina Galeano of Liverpool, England; sisters Ellen Kumer of Rock Springs, WY, Joan Roberts of Washington Terrace, UT; sister-in-law Terri Cornwell of Salem, OR; grandchildren Warren, Caitlin, Lillian May, Guy Burr, Tanner Cornwell, Taylor Wilson (Travis), Tyler Cornwell, Emma Galeano, Jasmine Douglas, Taryn Jacobs; great-grandchildren Brennen, Dawson, Luke; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins; aunts Loretta Blevins, Georgia Wales; and uncles Carlus Blevins, Harry Wales.



He was preceded in death by his parents Wilfird and Doralee Cornwell; wife Karen Cornwell; brothers Richard Mills, Connie Wayne Cornwell, Marvin Gene Cornwell; Sisters Diana Cornwell (died in infancy); stepson Randy Jacobs;



A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.



Graveside services and interment will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024 in the Donald J Ruhl Memorial Cemetery in Greybull, Wyoming.

