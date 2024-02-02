Lyman and Worland to Meet for First Time Since 2023 3A State Championship Game

SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

LYMAN – The Lyman Eagles host the Worland Warriors Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for the first time since these two competed in the 3A State Championship game last season. Worland would edge out a 37-35 victory over the Eagles in that game, which marked their third victory over Lyman last year.

The other two games were also won by Worland with 68-54 and 52-42 finals. Many of the starters for both schools last year graduated and both teams have had some early season struggles. Lyman is bottom of the 3A Southwest with a 0-3 conference record and a 3-10 overall record. Worland is third in the 3A Northwest with a 1-2 conference record and a 7-8 overall record.

For the girls, last year the Lady Eagles went 2-1 against the Lady Warriors. On the season, Lyman is second in the 3A Southwest with a 2-1 conference record and an 8-5 overall record. Worland is third in the 3A Northwest with a 1-2 conference record and a 4-11 overall record.

The game this week will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, the broadcast can be heard on KFRZ 92.1 FM. The game will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

