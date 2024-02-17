Lyman Drops Both Games to Powell

POWELL – The Lyman Eagles took on the Powell Panthers on the road today for their first road games of the weekend. Unfortunately, they dropped the girls’ and boys’ game to the Panthers and look to improve tomorrow against Lovell.

In the boys’ game, the Eagles had a tough matchup against the undefeated Powell Panthers. The Eagles found themselves down 12-10 in the first quarter but improved in the second quarter as the game was all tied up at halftime 22-22. After the break, the Panthers found their rhythm on both sides of the ball. They scored 33 points and held the Eagles to 19 for a 55-41 final score. The Eagles had two scorers who reached double-digit points today. Seniors Caleb Smith and Carter Bradshaw led their team with 13 and 10 points respectively. Smith also added three blocks to his stat line tonight.

For the Lady Eagles, they had a tough time scoring tonight but played exceptional defense on the other side of the ball. They fell 46-23 but held the Lady Panthers to just five points in the third quarter. They were led in scoring by Payton Anderson who scored nine points on one three-pointer and three shots made from inside the arc. BriLee Bradshaw was close behind her with seven points in the game and also went a perfect 3-3 at the free throw line.

The Eagles are now 4-14 on the year and the Lady Eagles are 11-7. Lyman heads up to Lovell tomorrow to face the Bulldogs.