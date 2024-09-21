Lyman Eagles Fall to Lovell Bulldogs Despite Strong Start

LYMAN — The Lyman Eagles jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t hold off the Lovell Bulldogs, falling 36-22 in a conference matchup Friday afternoon at home. The loss drops the Eagles to 0-2 in conference play and 1-3 overall, despite a promising start in the first half.

Lyman struck first, capping an 8.5-minute opening drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jevin Maxfield to Deavon Schear on 4th-and-5 with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. The pass was the Eagles’ first attempt of the game, and they chose to go for two but came up short, holding a 6-0 lead.

Check out the 24-yard pass here.

Maxfield and Schear connected again early in the second quarter, this time for a 55-yard touchdown pass on

Lyman’s second pass attempt of the game. The sophomore quarterback’s stats stood at a perfect 2-for-2 for 79 yards and two touchdowns at that point. Lyman successfully converted the two-point attempt with a run by Ben Blumel, extending their lead to 14-0.

However, Lovell responded quickly with a 49-yard touchdown pass of their own, sparking a shift in momentum. The Bulldogs took control, closing the gap and eventually taking a 15-14 lead by halftime. Lovell’s offense continued to roll in the second half, outscoring Lyman 14-0 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 29-14.

The Eagles managed to add one final touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with Cal France scoring on a 10-yard run with just 56 seconds left. France, who finished with 94 yards on 15 carries, was named TRN Media’s Player of the Game for his efforts, which included solid kick returns that set up good field position for Lyman.

Despite the loss, the Eagles showcased their ground game, amassing 276 rushing yards as part of a 359-yard offensive output. Maxfield finished the game with three completed passes out of four attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Lyman spread the ball around effectively, with 10 different players carrying the ball during the game.

The Eagles will look to bounce back next week as they hit the road to face the Worland Warriors. With their conference record at 0-2, the team is eager to turn things around as the season progresses.