Lyman Eagles Shine at Bridger Valley Tournament, Girls Stay Undefeated

LYMAN — The Lyman Eagles capped off a successful Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament with strong performances from both the boys’ and girls’ teams. While the Lady Eagles remained unbeaten through the weekend, the boys fell just short in their final game against a tough Cokeville team.

Friday Recap: Lyman vs. Wind River

The Lady Eagles continued their undefeated streak with a gritty 41-31 win over the Wind River Lady Cougars. Owen Hansen led Lyman with 13 points, while Payton Anderson added 11. The Lady Eagles excelled defensively, holding Wind River to just 15 points through the first three quarters, including a mere two points in the second quarter.

On the boys’ side, Lyman overcame a slow start to dominate Wind River, earning a 74-37 victory. After trailing 15-10 in the first quarter, the Eagles exploded for 31 points in the second quarter and held the Cougars to just one point in the third. Lyman’s balanced attack saw 12 different players score, with Hayden Jackson and Dallin Bradshaw leading the way with 12 points each.

Saturday Recap: Lyman vs. Cokeville

The Lady Eagles closed the tournament with an impressive 54-40 win over the Cokeville Lady Panthers, one of the top 1A programs in the state. Trailing 24-20 at halftime, Lyman clamped down defensively in the second half, holding Cokeville to just five points in the third quarter. Owen Hansen led the team again with 12 points, while Falyn Youngberg and Anna France contributed 9 and 10 points, respectively. The duo also played a critical role on defense, limiting Cokeville’s Addison Barnes, a 17-point-per-game scorer last season, to just nine points.

The boys’ game against Cokeville was a nail-biter from start to finish. Tied 11-11 after the first quarter and 26-26 late in the second, a foul on Cokeville’s Justin Moyes allowed him to sink three free throws and give the Panthers a 29-26 halftime lead. The teams remained evenly matched in the third quarter, with Lyman’s Dallin Smith cutting the deficit to one with a buzzer-beating basket. In the fourth quarter, costly turnovers forced the Eagles to foul, and the Panthers capitalized at the free-throw line to secure a 57-51 victory.

Sophomore Dallin Bradshaw led the Eagles with nine points but fouled out late in the game. Cokeville’s seniors Justin Moyes and Dash Nate paced the Panthers with 14 and 15 points, respectively.

Other Local Teams