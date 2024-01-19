Lyman Girls Win Close Game While Boys Fall to a 0-2 Conference Record

LYMAN – The Eagles hosted their second straight conference game to open up the season last night where they hosted the Lander Valley Tigers. The girls won a tight game with a 40-37 final. The boys started the game great with 13 points in the first quarter, but struggled to score after and fell 49-37.

The boys game started the action last night. Caleb Smith had a fantastic first half on both sides of the ball with 11 points and four blocks at the break. He continued his great night scoring and finished with 20 points, leading all scorers. Unfortunately for the rest of the team, they would only manage to put up 17 points. For the Tigers, they had six players who scored. All six had five or more points. Bennett Washburn finished with 15 and Parker Sixbey added 13. The boys are now 0-2 in conference play.

The girls would have a good bounce back game after they fell to Pinedale last week at home. This week, the Lady Eagles only had eight players suited up with their highest scorer, Ashtyn Wells, out with a leg injury. BriLee Bradshaw stepped up her scoring this week and finished with 14 points which led the team. The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by sophomore Adelyn Anderson. She accounted for all but 14 points scored by Lander and finished the game with an impressive 23 points.

Next week, the Eagles host their Bridger Valley rivals, the Mountain View Buffalos.