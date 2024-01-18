Lyman Host Lander For Second Conference Game

LYMAN – The Lyman Eagles will host the Lander Valley Tigers today for the Eagles’ second conference game and the Tigers’ first. Last week, Lyman hosted Pinedale and dropped both the girls’ and boys’ games after having a one-point lead to start the second half. Lander was scheduled to host the Mountain View Buffalos last week but the game was canceled due to road conditions.

Ashtyn Wells had a good game for the Lady Eagles last week. She finished with 12 points and was sent to the free-throw line six times. Caleb Smith led the boys in scoring last week with 9 points and added some fantastic defense with a pair of steals and blocks. On the season, Smith averages 2.2 steals and blocks per game.

To see more about the games last week, click here.

The Lyman games today will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. You can listen on 92.1 KFRZ and free live HD video will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.