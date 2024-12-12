Lyman, Moutain View, and Farson-Eden Open Season at Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament

BRIDGER VALLEY — Basketball fans in southwest Wyoming are gearing up for the annual Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament, which tips off Thursday and runs through Saturday. It features some of the region’s top high school teams as local favorites, as well as visiting teams taking the court.

TRN Media will provide live coverage of two games each day, ensuring fans don’t miss any of the excitement. Each evening will feature one girls’ game followed by a boys’ game, with audio broadcasts available on 92.1 FM KFRZ and free HD video streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Our tournament coverage begins Thursday with Mountain View taking on Farson-Eden. The girls’ game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ matchup at 7 p.m. Both teams are eager to set the tone for the weekend with strong performances.

On Friday, Lyman will face Wind River in a doubleheader. The girls’ game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the boys taking the court at 7 p.m. Fans can expect a spirited atmosphere as the Eagles look to make their mark against tough competition.

The tournament concludes Saturday with a clash between Lyman and Cokeville. The girls’ game begins at 5 p.m., and the boys follow at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the opportunity to catch local high school athletes showcasing their skills in one of the area’s premier basketball events. Whether tuning in via radio or enjoying the action on video streams, fans are in for an exciting basketball weekend.