Lyman Soars Past Burns in Dominant 48-6 Performance

LYMAN — After being shut out in their season opener, the Lyman Eagles bounced back in commanding fashion, defeating the Burns Broncs 48-6 in Week 1 of high school football. The Eagles, who were coming off a 6-0 loss to Malad, Idaho, in Week 0, found redemption with an explosive performance on both sides of the ball.

Lyman’s first points of the season came in dramatic fashion, with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter. Deavon Schear intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a pick-six, putting the Eagles on the scoreboard. The two-point conversion attempt came up just short, leaving Lyman with a 6-0 lead.

Check out the first score of the year for Lyman here.

Burns quickly responded as Zach Austin powered into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run with just four seconds left in the first quarter. The Broncos’ PAT attempt failed, and the game was tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.

From there, it was all Lyman.

The Eagles dominated the rest of the contest, taking a 20-6 lead into halftime and extending their advantage to 34-6 by the end of the third quarter. They added two more touchdowns in the fourth to complete their 48-6 rout.

Lyman’s dual-quarterback system proved effective. Sophomore Jevin Maxfield led the way in the air, completing 4 of 7 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Junior Cody Hurdsman, who had one completion for a two-point conversion to Dallin Smith, was a force on the ground. Hurdsman led the Eagles’ rushing attack with 107 yards on 14 carries and four touchdowns. Maxfield added 55 yards on nine carries, as Lyman racked up 255 rushing yards in total.

Schear was the Eagles’ top receiver, hauling in three catches for 53 yards, including a touchdown. On defense, Lyman showcased their ball-hawking ability, forcing four interceptions to stymie the Broncs’ offense.

With this emphatic victory, Lyman looks to build momentum as they move further into the season, showing they’re a team to watch still in Wyoming high school football.