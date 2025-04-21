Lyman’s Sefton Douglass Commits to Wyoming Wrestling After Stellar Run at Western Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — Sefton Douglass, one of the most decorated high school wrestlers in Wyoming history and a standout at Western Wyoming Community College, is headed to Laramie. The Lyman native announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming wrestling program on Instagram.

Douglass spent the last two years wrestling for the Mustangs, finishing the 2024-25 NJCAA season as a national runner-up at 125 pounds. His postseason run in Council Bluffs, Iowa, included dominating wins by fall and major decision before a narrow 2-1 semifinal victory over North Idaho’s Elijah Cater. In the championship bout, Douglass dropped a 4-1 sudden victory decision to Ane’e Vigil of Clackamas.

His efforts helped Western Wyoming secure a third-place team finish with 137.5 points, trailing only Indian Hills and Clackamas. Douglass was one of three Mustangs to earn national runner-up honors alongside Alarcon and Dalton, while teammate Dmarian Lopez claimed the program’s lone individual title at heavyweight.

Before college, Douglass was already a household name in Wyoming wrestling circles. Wrestling for Lyman High School, he went an astounding 153-3 over four years, including a perfect run in his final three seasons. He became just the 26th boy in state history at the time to win four individual state championships — a feat only a handful have matched since.

His transition from small-town dominance to the national stage has been seamless, and now, he’ll continue that journey at the Division I level with the Cowboys.

With two strong years at Western and a nearly spotless prep record, Douglass arrives in Laramie not just with experience, but with a winning pedigree.