Lynn Birdsall (April 25, 1947 – September 30, 2022)

Lynn Birdsall, 75, resident of League City, Texas, passed away on September 30, 2022. She was born April 25, 1947 in Green River, Wyoming to Kenneth and Evangeline Collier.

Lynn worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a manager in her early career then married Jeff and began her career as an Army wife. Once they departed the military, she moved on to work for United Space Alliance.

After retiring, her and Jeff were able to realize their dream of RVing across America.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lynn was a very strong woman and always had her family’s back. Funny and lively. She loved traveling, sewing and family.

She will be deeply missed by Jeff her husband; six kids; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please take the time to donate to your favorite charity in her name.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy., Webster, TX 77598.