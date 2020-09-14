Lynn M. Orester (October 10, 1944 – September 11, 2020)

Lynn M. Orester, 75, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past 43 years and a former resident of Red Desert, Wyoming.

She was born October 10, 1944, in Pendleton, Oregon, the daughter of John Moyer and Hazel Williamson.

Lynn attended schools in Wamsutter and Rawlins, Wyoming. She was a 1962 graduate of the Rawlins High School. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married George Orester and they had one child from that union and later divorced. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2020, after returning to care for her during her illness.

Lynn’s parents built Moyer’s Service in 1954, where she spent much of her life, as well as raising her youngest daughter before the business was sold in 1985. Lynn was last was employed by the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming in the records department for 24 years. She retired on November 7, 2012.

Some of the best times of her life were spent at Red Desert, where she indulged her love of people, solitude, artifact hunting, books, and card games; cards were actually her major at WWCC. Lynn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution “DAR.”

Survivors include her two daughters; Anne-Marie Foster and husband Robert of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Kara Bostad of Vancouver, Washington; one brother; John L. Moyer Jr. and wife Ruth of Sonora, California; one cousin Neddie Doyle and husband Lloyd, as well as several nieces and nephews, dear friends, and her beloved dog Lady.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sibling who died in infancy.

The family requests donations in Lynn’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com