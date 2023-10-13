Lynne Germaine Gregory-Edwards (November 5, 1953 – September 7, 2023)

Lynne Germaine Gregory-Edwards returned to her loving Heavenly Father on Sept. 7, 2023, in Providence, Utah at the age of 69 after suffering from a long illness. She was born on Nov. 5, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Edwin Gregory and Helen Germain-Gregory.

Lynne graduated from Rock Spring High School in 1971. She spent her early life in Rock Springs and then moved to Vernal, Utah where she had a successful carer in real estate investment. She had a sharp mind for business and finance this was her passion. She later moved to St. George, Utah to retire. In her past time, she loved to exercise & stay active. In 2013, Lynne was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. What a joyous reunion for her as she returned home and was greeted by those who have gone before her.

Lynne has two daughters Lynell Sims-Williams of Washington State and Loni Edward-Gifford of Utah; four grandchildren Kieona Williams-Pierson, Keenan Williams of Washington State, Jace and Lexi Gifford of Utah; three great grandchildren Tia, Layla, and Mylah Pierson of Washington State; and two nieces Tricia Gregory-Maestas and Amy Gregory.

She is preceded in death by her Brother Kenneth Gregory.