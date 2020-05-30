Lynne M. Ball Burrola (February 1, 1954 – May 26, 2020)

Lynne M. Ball Burrola, age 66, passed away at her home in Green River, Wyoming, on May 26, 2020.

Lynne was born on February 1, 1954 in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the daughter of James M. And Gloria F. (Lumbert) Ball.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in Green River, WY in May of 1972. She attended Casper College for two years and studied Art.

She married Jerry Burrola on May 30, 1986 on Teton Mountain at Teton Village, Wyoming. They later divorced, and Jerry preceded her in death on January 31, 2007.

Lynne worked for the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office as a deputy clerk for 32 years, retiring in 2018. She spent her lifetime enjoying traveling, boating at Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, snow-skiing, and loved to go on cruises. She enjoyed spending time at Bear Lake, swimming and tanning at the Little America pool, going on her annual trip to Jackson, Wyoming. She was an avid Rolling Stones fan, and enjoyed attending concerts.

Lynne is lovingly survived by a stepdaughter, Halie Purdy, of Chandler, Arizona.; a sister, Leslie A. (Rod) Plenge, a brother, Larry J. Ball, all of Green River, Wyoming; a niece, Khristee Powell, of Riverton, Wyoming.; and a niece, Shannon Powell Mares and her husband, David, of Green River, Wyoming.

She is also survived by her great nephews, Gavin and Jayvin Mares, and a great niece, Giana Mares, all of Green River, Wyoming.

Lynne is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Gloria Ball, and her husband and life long companion, Jerry Burrola.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ball Family Chapel, of Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Memorial donations may be made in Lynne’s memory to that of the donor’s choice.

Services will be held at a later date.