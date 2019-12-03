Mabel Brown (March 1, 1941 – November 22, 2019)

Mabel Maxine Brown, 78, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 60 years and is a former resident of Missouri.

Mrs. Brown was born on March 1, 1941 in Mountain View, Missouri; the daughter of Ira Brooks and Bessie Margaret McClellan.

She attended schools in Mountain View, Missouri and was a 1957 graduate of Mountain View High School.

Mabel married Gerald B. Brown Sr. on November 13, 1957 in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Mrs. Brown was a professional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 151.

Mrs. Brown enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, sewing, gambling, listening to music and camping.

Survivors include her husband, three daughters; Terrie Doak and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Debbie O’Neal and husband David of Kingman, Arizona, Janet Cunningham and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Wyoming, daughter-in-law; Lori Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; John Brooks of Mountain View, Missouri, Kenny Brooks of Summersville, Missouri, one sister; Eve Crawford of Star City, Indiana, seven grandchildren; David Trujillo and wife Katie, Shannon Shaw and husband Brad, Trey Doak and wife Emily, Buck Brown and wife Bonnie, Jenny Reed and husband Steven, Julie Cunningham, T.J. Cunningham and wife Annie, 12 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and one son; Gerald Brown Jr.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

