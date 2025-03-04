Mac Attack Brings 156 Anglers to Flaming Gorge in February

Anglers fished for small lake trout during the Mac Attack fishing derby Feb. 15-17. The event targeted the fish in an attempt to manage the species' population. WGFD photo.

GREEN RIVER — The annual Mac Attack Fishing Contest from Feb. 15-17 successfully encouraged anglers to target and harvest small lake trout, an essential effort in managing the species’ population in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The contest drew 156 participants across 50 teams, each vying to catch the most small lake trout under 25 inches. Over the three-day event, anglers entered 575 small lake trout despite challenging fishing conditions caused by fluctuating barometric pressure and storm fronts.

“The Mac Attack’s primary goal is to encourage anglers to fish for, have fun catching and ultimately harvest small lake trout, and this year’s event was another success,” Robb Keith, Green River fisheries supervisor said.

Contest Results and Prizes

The Mac Attack fishing tournament awarded cash and gear prizes, with these results:

$2,000 for most lake trout under 25 inches (74 entered by the winning team).

$400 for heaviest lake trout under 25 inches (24.6 inches, 5.08 pounds).

$350 for lightest lake trout under 14 inches (6.5 inches, 0.065 pounds).

$250 for heaviest burbot (31.2 inches, 6.25 pounds).

$500 in raffle prizes for burbot entries (361 total).

Cash payouts were awarded for additional placings in each category.

Additional gear and trips given away by Buckboard Marina.

Additional Opportunities to Target Small Lake Trout

“Angler harvest is critical to reducing the overabundance of lake trout less than 23 inches in Flaming Gorge Reservoir,” said Robb Keith, Green River fisheries supervisor. “In order to have abundant kokanee and stocked trout in the future, anglers need to do their part by targeting and harvesting small lake trout. These derbies provide a fun and possibly profitable way to participate in fisheries management on the Gorge.”

Since 2017, seven different fishing contests have introduced small lake trout harvest categories to support fisheries management. These events have resulted in the removal of 7,476 small lake trout from Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Upcoming contests featuring small lake trout harvest categories include:

Flaming Gorge Derby (May) – Sponsored by Lucerne Marina

(May) – Sponsored by Lucerne Marina Hell on Reels (June) – Sponsored by Buckboard Marina

(June) – Sponsored by Buckboard Marina Ducks Unlimited Derby (June) – Sponsored by Ducks Unlimited Derby

Spring Fishing Opportunities at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Anglers looking to target small lake trout outside organized contests will find excellent fishing opportunities throughout March and April as the ice recedes from the reservoir. Boat and shore anglers can take advantage of ideal conditions while water temperatures remain below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, typically through May and into early June. Shore anglers should target shorelines adjacent to deep water, particularly areas where the river channel runs close to the bank.