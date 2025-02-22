Macy Family Grateful for Support Following I-80 Tunnel Crash

SALT LAKE CITY –– The family of a young woman injured in last week’s crash and fire in the westbound Interstate 80 says they are deeply moved by the support and kindness they have received.

University of Utah Hospital released a statement Saturday morning from Larry Macy, the father of Daryn Macy, who is being treated at the hospital.

“During this difficult time, our family has been deeply moved by the kindness and support we have received. From the compassionate individuals who have offered comfort and encouragement, to the incredible medical teams providing dedicated care, we are profoundly grateful,” he said.

“Our daughter Daryn is now in the care of an incredible team of medical professionals. She is facing a long road to recovery with multiple serious injuries but continues to show strength and resilience. We are deeply grateful for the care she is receiving,” he said.

He said the family is asking for privacy as Daryn recovers.

“At this time, we are asking for privacy as we focus on her recovery. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. The outpouring of prayers, generosity, and acts of kindness—from our family, friends, community, and from complete strangers—continues to give us strength,” he said.

Several local fundraisers have been announced to help Daryn with her medical costs. Santa Fe Southwest Grill in Rock Springs will host a fundraiser Tuesday where all tips, wages and profits from food will be donated to the Macy family, with Western Wyoming Beverages agreeing to donate $5 for every Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch product sold that night.

An account named “Daryn Macy Medical Fund” has also been established at RSNB.