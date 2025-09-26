Madeline Rita Meeks (June 19, 1931 – September 14, 2025)

Madeline Rita Meeks left to meet her Savior on September 14, 2025, at Worland Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

She was the fifth of six daughters born at home to William and Mary (Galligan) McDermott, Irish immigrants from County Cavan, on June 19, 1931, in Queens, New York. She attended Catholic elementary schools and graduated from John Adams High School in 1949 and went to work at the NYC Board of Water Supply.

Growing up in the city during the depression molded her into a resourceful, creative, and independent person. One of her favorite stories from childhood was riding the subway to Rockaway Beach with a thermos of coffee, sandwiches, and her five siblings supervised only by the oldest sister, Catherine. Madeline loved to dance. One weekend in 1952, at a YMCA dance, Madeline was asked to dance by a cowboy from Wyoming. They went for coffee and dessert afterwards. The cowboy was so engaged in conversation that he forgot to pay his bill as they left the café. Madeline looked him in the eye and said, “You forgot to pay the bill!” Willis Earl Meeks ran back inside and paid the bill.

One of the first tests of their relationship was Willis’s teaching Madeline to drive. He chose a busy 4 lane avenue in Queens in a car equipped with a manual transmission. Madeline repeatedly stalled the car, became angry and frustrated, opened the door, and abandoned the car and Willis, taking the keys with her as she disappeared. Willis had to chase her down to get the keys. Madeline would keep Willis on his toes for the rest of their lives as Madeline and Willis were married July 11, 1953. One of their first trips together was to Wyoming to see the sights, particularly Yellowstone and the family ranch at Lonetree. They returned to New York and started their family; their daughter, Linda, was born in 1955 in NYC. They moved from the city to Rhinebeck, New York where their second daughter, Terry, was born in 1957.

Willis longed for his Wyoming home and convinced Madeline, who was always up for adventure, to return to Lonetree to run a ranching and outfitting operation on the Meeks Ranch on Henry’s Fork. In July of 1960, they set out for Wyoming pulling a 35-foot house trailer with a secondhand Chevy pickup. Persevering through breakdowns and running out of cash, they eventually made it to Wyoming. The outfitting venture failed to pan out but the first trona mine in Green River was being built and Willis went to work on the Stauffer Plant. They purchased two lots on Logan Street and lived in the 35-foot trailer while they built their home. Willis worked as a carpenter during the day and then worked until dark building the house. Madeline was at Willis’ side through many evenings holding the flashlight so he could continue to work. A frigid winter froze the water pipes in the trailer and forced the young family to prematurely move into the house with a hole in the floor for the furnace heat to rise and a hot plate where the kitchen would be. Their son, Floyd, was born after Memorial Day weekend, 1963.

Madeline assimilated into the Wyoming lifestyle like a native. She learned to shoot, hunt, and fish. She harvested moose, elk, deer, antelope and multiple sage chickens. She would jump up & down saying “I got one, I got one!” Willis was very proud of Madeline and appreciated her support; she was a true partner to Willis. Madeline also loved to learn new things and took lessons to learn to sew, quilt, weave, reupholster furniture and every craft the Seedskadee Homemakers could dream up. She stayed home and took great care of her children and made sure they made it to Sunday Mass at Immaculate Conception Church.

Madeline was known for her uplifting pep talks. Every problem was aired to a sympathetic and compassionate Madeline accompanied by a hot cup of tea. Many conversations started with “Let me make us some tea and we can sit down and talk about this.” Her advice was untraditional and often amusing, she advised her daughter to put a load of horse manure in the backseat of someone who hurt her. She was always in her kid’s corner. Madeline had an infectious laugh that caused people to stop and turn to see where the delightful laugh originated. Many times, she would start laughing about something and it would trigger everyone in the room to laugh. Inexplicably, the laughter would not end. Each one affected, particularly her daughters, would trigger the others and the laughter, tears, and snorting would go on and on.

In retirement, Madeline and Willis, along with their married children and spouses built a family cabin near Merna that they loved dearly. It was a family project, and all kids and grandkids were involved in the construction. Willis and Madeline spent most of their summer and fall days at the cabin enjoying the beauty, the quiet, and the wildlife. The best part was having their kids and grandkids join them. Madeline loved to fish, and the visits gave her the excuse to fish with her son-in-law and her grandkids at the many lakes outside Pinedale. Madeline was very proud of her nine grandkids, and they loved spending time with Grandma and Grandpa, especially at the cabin.

Madeline loved the beauty of Wyoming and the adventure of living. She was an eternal optimist that always said the best days were ahead of her. In 2009, Willis passed away and Madeline stayed in her home in Green River until 2013 when she could no longer live alone. She moved to Cheyenne and lived with Floyd for a year before moving to Whispering Chase Senior Housing where she became a social dynamo for the first year. She enjoyed living near Floyd and looked forward to attending church with his family each Sunday followed by a big breakfast. In June of 2015, Madeline affirmed her trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized at the church she attended with Floyd.

The last years were tough ones for Madeline, a hard fall while visiting Florida with her daughters in 2016 resulted in a shoulder replacement. The surgery accelerated the symptoms of Alzheimer’s that had slowly progressed for several years, robbing her of her exuberance and vibrant personality. She moved to Leavenworth, Kansas to Homestead Assisted Living to be near her daughter, Terry, where she lived for five years. She enjoyed the social activities, friends, and spending holidays with her children during visits. She delighted in telling Terry and her grandkids about her history that included many funny and revealing stories about her life in New York. Alzheimer’s took its toll and eventually she moved to a nursing home, Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was so happy to be back in Wyoming where her son, Floyd, lived that she rallied and improved dramatically for a while. Madeline had a lifetime of great adventures and memories. Her energy and optimism lifted everyone around her. She is deeply missed and loved by her family.

Madeline was preceded in death by her parents Mary and William McDermott; husband, Willis in 2009; sisters, Catherine Girard, Elizabeth (Betty) McDermott, Mary (Masie) McDermott, Margaret (Peggy) Ray, and Claire Albrecht.

She is survived by her daughters Linda Deuell (Rick) of Laramie, Terry Jordan (Ben) of Eagle Mountain, Utah; son Floyd Meeks (Sheri) of Worland; grandchildren, Aaron Deuell (Sarah) of Bath, New Hampshire, Andrew Deuell of Grand Junction, Colorado, Amelia Deuell Rothleutner (Matt) of Cody, Benjamin C Jordan (Kelly Jo) of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Kristen Jordan (Matt) of Kapaau, Hawaii, Jessica Jordan Steen (Doug) of Draper, Utah, Jason Meeks (Athira) of Redding, California, Joshua Meeks (Meg) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Samia Meeks Massie (Nate) of Cheyenne; greatgrandchildren, McCartney Jo Jordan of Waunakee, Wisconsin, William (Liam) Douglas Steen, Declan Lee Steen of Draper, Utah, William August Deuell, Adaline Clara Deuell of Grand Junction, Colorado, Bridget Logan Rothleutner of Cody, Achsa Grace Meeks, Jacqueline Aria Meeks, Amaya Usha Meeks of Redding, California.

Services for Madeline will be next summer at the cabin she loved with her extended family spreading her ashes beside Willis on the edge of the Hoback Rim. The Meeks family would like to thank all of the CNA’s and nurses that provided our Mom with excellent care during her stays in Leavenworth, Kansas and Worland.