Magical Christmas Light Show Opens in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – A light show featuring singing trees and festive music will greet visitors to Downtown Rock Springs during the holiday season.

A ribbon cutting for the new Magical Christmas Light Show at the Elk Street Greenbelt, located across from the Bunning Park Parking Lot, opened the display Friday evening. The show runs from 5:15-11 p.m. nightly until Christmas Day. Start and stop times may vary slightly, as they’re dictated by a timer that adjusts based on dusk. The show is about two minutes long and can be heard through a set of outdoor speakers or by tuning a radio to 94.5 FM.

Chad Banks, manager of the Rock Springs Main Street and Urban Renewal Agency, said the organization has always wanted to host a holiday light show, but didn’t have the funding to bring it to fruition. He said conversations between himself and Jenissa Meredith, the CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, resulted in an opportunity for a partnership to host the holiday display.

“It works really well with what they try to do in driving traffic, particularly during the shoulder season when folks aren’t coming,” Banks said. “We’re really excited to bring another reason for people to come not just downtown but come visit Rock Springs as well.”

“We’re happy to have this and we’re happy to do it,” Mark Lyon, Chairman of the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board said.