Maicy Braden Memorial Golf Tournament Returns May 29 to Support Local Scholarship

The 2nd Annual Maicy Braden Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Friday, May 29 at Rolling Green Country Club, bringing the community together for a day of golf, prizes, and support for a meaningful local scholarship.





WHEN May 29th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Rolling Green Country Club







The four-person scramble begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes lunch, hole prizes, team prizes, and fundraising opportunities benefiting the Maicy Braden Memorial Scholarship. Team entry is $400.

According to organizers, all proceeds from the tournament will go toward helping young women and men pursuing Career and Technical Education opportunities.

Maicy Braden was a 17-year-old senior when she tragically lost her life in 2016. Organizers say she helped blaze a trail for young women in Career and Technical Education programs through her success in welding, automotive, and woodworking. The scholarship was created to continue supporting students who share her passion for hard work and doing what is right.

Those interested in participating can register a team through the QR code on the event flyer or contact Aaron Berman at Rolling Green Country Club at 307-875-6200. Community members who do not golf can still contribute through donations supporting the scholarship fund.