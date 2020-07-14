Main Street Farmer’s Market is BACK

Get out of the house, enjoy fresh air, and bring home something new from this year’s Main Street Market.

The Main Street Market, a farmer’s market, located in Downtown Rock Springs, will be held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 9th through September 10th, 2020 on South Main Street.

Locals and visitors can check out fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products and homemade crafts by 30 or more local and regional vendors.







According to Will Kogler of Kogler’s Bakery, he loves coming to Downtown Rock Springs. “People make me feel welcome here,” he said. “I made a lots of friends, and it’s great to see familiar faces after a long winter.”

According to Debi Knezovich, she is looking forward to getting out and being a part of the community again as she sells Wyoming Raised apparel and merchandise. She said, “Validating that we are returning to some sort of normalcy is exciting. I hope it continues to open up and remain open.”

New to Rock Springs, Becca Smith of Rebels and Roots Boutique, said, “As a new resident to the state of Wyoming, I am most looking forward to meeting new people and networking.”

This year’s Main Street Market will include story times for children:

July 9 (hosted by Rock Springs Library) Theme: Dinosaurs -‘Story and a Snack’ bags also available

July 16 (hosted by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)

July 23 (hosted by White Mountain Library)

July 30 (hosted by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)

August 6 (hosted by Rock Springs Library)

August 13 (hosted by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)

August 20 (hosted by White Mountain Library)

August 27 (hosted by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)

September 3 (hosted by Rock Springs Library)

September 10 (hosted by White Mountain Library)

Story time will be held at the pergola, near the Caboose. First Session starts at 4:30 for 20 minutes and the second session will start at 5:30 for twenty minutes.

Locals and visitors can also enjoy live performances from local artists during the Main Street Market:

July 9 – Steve Davis

July 16 – Eddy Delbridge

July 23 – Steve Davis

July 30 – Free Resonance

August 6 – Stephen Caron

August 20 – Nick Gomez

August 27 – Steve Davis

September 3 – Micah Paisley

Performances will be held at the pergola, near the Caboose.