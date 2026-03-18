Main Street Market is Moving to Bunning Park

ROCK SPRINGS — Plans are changing for the summer Main Street Market, with city departments moving it to Bunning Park after downtown business owners petitioned the Council to change parking plans for it’s previously-approved location along North Front Street.

The Council voted to deny the request made by business owners as the location for the market is changing.

“The request is moot,” Rock Springs City Attorney Rick Beckwith said.

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J.J. Syvrud, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department, said Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Manager Chad Banks originally brought three alternatives to the URA board, though the board didn’t like any of the proposals.

Syvrud said there is interest in moving the market to Bunning Park, admitting there are some challenges with that proposal. He said there are concerns about maintaining the turf and trees with the increased traffic it, but believes it can be managed by putting heavier trucks on pavement. Syvrud said the parks department is ready to give hosting the market at the park a chance, however he isn’t completely sold on the idea and wants to review its impact on the park at the end of the year.

“I’d like to take a look at it at the end of the year and see what exactly the impact was before there is a decision for 2027,” he said.

During the previous Council meeting, the Council considered the petition submitted to the city. Plans originally approved by the Council Feb. 17 would have seen the market move to the North Front Street parking strip, with the diagonal parking adjacent to the strip also being closed off each Thursday from July 9 to Sept. 3. Business owners and their employees along North Front Street petitioned the Council to reconsider the closure of those diagonal parking spaces, citing potential impacts to their businesses and other concerns. The Council voted to table the initial motion proposed by the petition to seek a better location for the market.