Main Street Market Plans to Move Event

ROCK SPRINGS – The Main Street Market continues in Downtown Rock Springs, but the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is asking for formal approval at tonight’s city council meeting regarding a new location for the event.

Once approved, South Main Street will be closed off to public traffic from E Street to F Street for vendors, locals and visitors. The smaller vendors will be inside Bunning Hall.

“We’ll be moving it down the street because of our need for more space,” Chad Banks, URA Manager said. “We’ve had a bigger turn-out of vendors and would like to accommodate them.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

”By scooting the Main Street Market a bit further down South Main Street, it will give everyone access to the public restrooms in Bunning Hall while freeing up more parking.”

“As we all know, the weather doesn’t cooperate sometimes,” Banks mentioned. “So it will protect others from the weather.”

Parking is available along Broadway, South Main and the two lots on each side of Downtown.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.