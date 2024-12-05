Main Street Names Gatti as November Volunteer of the Month

Connie Gatti was honored as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for November. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) recently named Connie Gatti as its Volunteer of the Month for November.

For many years, Connie helped plant flowers downtown, helping make the area beautiful and vibrant. She was born and raised in Rock Springs and spent the majority of her adult life here. She retired from FMC and spent her days as a very loving and involved grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family.

She passed away in October at age 74 and will be greatly missed, especially by her twin sister Cathy who she loved to boss around. Rock Springs Main Street/URA thanks her for her years of volunteer service.

Connie was born July 1, 1950, the daughter of Guy “Shadow” Gatti and Rose Marie Dorrence. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and received a degree in industrial maintenance. Connie later worked for Rock Springs Police Department as a crossing guard for six years as a substitute. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.