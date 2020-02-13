Maisie Ann Pope (October 13, 1944 – February 11, 2020)

BIG PINEY– Maisie Ann Pope, 75, of Shelley, Idaho and former resident of Big Piney, Wyoming passed away Tuesday evening February 11, 2020 at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Maisie was born October 13, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Arthur and Catherine (Dixon) Padgett.

She was raised and grew up in the Rock Springs area with her two siblings; her twin sister Sandi and her younger brother Eugene. She met, fell in love with and then married her sweetheart Donald “Donny” Pope November 11, 1967 in Jackson, Wyoming. Together they were blessed with two sons Nelson and Brent.

Maisie worked at a few places in her earlier years including Little America Hotel and Burney & Company before settling into her career with Lincoln Power and Light Company which over the years changed names several times until her eventual retirement with Pacific Corp.

Maisie enjoyed the outdoors and in her younger years loved to go camping and on picnics with family and friends, as long as there were no snakes or bees! And in her later years she enjoyed completing coloring books and took up the art of needle point and crochet.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in recent years was able to go through the temple and started doing her family history work.

Maisie is survived by her two sons Nelson (Lisa) Pope of Shelley, ID and Brent (Tara) Pope of Port Orchard, WA; sister Sandi Hoopes of Santa Valley, AZ and brother Eugene (Kerri) Sarles of Casper, WY; three grandchildren Tomina (Chris) Garrett, Madison Pope and Ryan Pope and great-grandson Taten LaCore.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donny Pope; her parents and brother-in-law Jimmy Hoopes.

A funeral service will be held Monday February 17 at 11 am at the Big Piney L.D.S. Church, viewing will take place one hour prior to the service at the church and she will be laid to rest next to her husband, following the services in the Plainview Cemetery.