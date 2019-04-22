Make Every Day Earth Day: 7 Easy Ways to Start Reducing Your Carbon Footprint Today

Much of the information surrounding environmental conservation is overwhelming.
Knowing how to begin making changes can be a challenge.
For your benefit and ours, we’ve compiled this quick and easy list of tips that you can start implementing today to make every day Earth Day.
Drive Less
Whether you walk, run or roll, using alternative methods of transportation reduces your emissions and can have the added benefit of keeping you active.
If your commute is on the longer side, carpooling is another great way to help conserve resources and reduce pollution.
Buy Local
From food to clothes and everything in between, buying close to home is an easy and effective way to reduce waste and pollution.
When you buy local you are eliminating shipping waste and bypassing processing plants and manufacturers that negatively impact the environment.
Unplug
You may not realize that electronics and appliances still drawing energy even when they aren’t in use.
Unplugging your devices is a simple way to reduce your carbon footprint by not contributing to the $19 billion in energy that is used by inactive devices every year.
Grow
According to the Research Program on Climate Change Agriculture and Food Security, food systems emissions contribute 19-29% of total greenhouse gas emissions.
By planting a garden you can have a sustainable food source that can substantially reduce your carbon footprint.
Eat Less Meat
Noone is asking you to give up eating meat entirely.
However, livestock contribute 14.25% of all green house gas emissions and cutting back on the amount of meat you consume is an easy way to reduce your negative impact.
Reuse & Recycle
Many of the products we discard every day can be recycled and repurposed.
When you buy used products and recycle/reuse others, you can dramatically reduce your carbon footprint.
Conserve
This may be a pretty obvious one but that shouldn’t undermine its importance. Turning off lights, using less water, using less resources is the most basic general way that you can reduce your environmental impact.
Disclaimer: The author of this post is not by any means an environmental expert. Any tips, tricks or information that you would like to contribute for consideration can be emailed directly to lindsay@sweetwaternow.com. Thanks for reading!