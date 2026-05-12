Make Your Backyard the Place Everyone Gathers — Shop Ocean Water Spas and Boutique’s Memorial Day Sale

There’s always one house everyone ends up at—the one where kids gather, conversations last a little longer, and friends stay well after dinner.

This Memorial Day weekend, that house could be yours.

During Ocean Water Spas and Boutique’s Memorial Day Sale, you can save up to $2,500 on a new Bullfrog Spa, plus receive a free non-slip interior upgrade valued at $899.

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Bullfrog Spas are designed to bring comfort, relaxation, and connection to your home—creating a space where you can unwind and enjoy time with the people who matter most.

Peaceful body. Peaceful mind. Peaceful home.

Stop by Ocean Water Spas and Boutique, located at 2701 Ankeny Way, before May 21 and make this the summer your backyard becomes the place everyone gathers.

WHEN Now- May 21st



WHERE 2701 Ankeny Way

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