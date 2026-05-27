Malone Must Come Back to Face Murder Charge

GREEN RIVER — Linda Malone must return to Sweetwater County.

District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson ordered Malone’s bond to be reinstated to $500,000 cash or surety and ordered her to surrender herself to the Sweetwater County Detention Center by Wednesday, June 3 at 5 p.m. Her attorney, Gary Arnell, was ordered to contact the Wyoming State Hospital and arrange an examination to ensure Malone is competent for trial.

Malone, 66, is accused of killing her husband John Malone and was initially placed on the $500,000 cash or surety bond. However, that bond was amended to be an own recognizance after she fell at the detention center in January. Both Robinson and Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe were under the belief that Malone’s injuries would prevent her from leaving the hospital and resulted in her facing at least six months of physical rehabilitation if she recovered. However, the University of Utah Hospital, which Erramouspe has said does not cooperate well with law enforcement, released Malone to a rehabilitation facility, from where she was then flown to Memphis, Tennessee, and ultimately was transported to Arkansas to be cared for by her brother and sister-in-law. She didn’t tell her attorney or the court where she relocated.

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Last week, Malone was ordered to provide medical documentation about her injuries to determine if the detention center can house Malone. Erramouspe said the county received approximately 1,000 pages of medical reports about the injuries she sustained that he said shows the detention center can handle Malone’s care needs. Following that determination, Erramouspe filed a motion to reinstate Malone’s $500,000 cash or surety bond. He said her behavior in not telling anyone she had traveled to Arkansas is a major factor in him seeing her as a flight risk.

Arnell said Malone has further appointments in Arkansas, including an MRI Thursday to further assess her health problems. He disagrees with Erramouspe’s characterization of Malone being a flight risk, saying she cannot walk long distances and can’t drive. He said Malone is on a liquid diet because she can’t chew food and believes the MRI could uncover an issue that couldn’t be handled by the detention center. He also requested Malone’s bond be switched to a 10% bond, but Robinson denied the request, saying she felt a bond agent was appropriate in this situation.

If Malone is able to post her bond, she is required to remain in Wyoming and not leave the state without permission.