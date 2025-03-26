Man Acquitted of Attempted Murder Charged with Felony Property Destruction

ROCK SPRINGS –– A man who was acquitted of attempted murder finds himself in the judicial system once again, this time charged with felony-level property destruction and defacement.

Bradley Harvey Setzer, 45, was released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center Monday following his initial appearance hearing in Sweetwater County Circuit Court to a felony charge of property destruction and defacement, misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property – commonly known as hit and run. The property destruction and defacement charge carries a maximum possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Misdemeanor theft carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a $750 fine, while duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 days in jail and a $200 fine. He was being held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing will take place April 2, at 2:30 p.m.

According to court documents Setzer is alleged to have slashed the tires on vehicles belonging to his estranged wife and her boyfriend. Setzer is also alleged to have taken a vehicle jack used to prop the boyfriend’s vehicle up as he went to have his tires repaired, leaving the vehicle sitting on its brake rotors. During an interview with Green River Police Department officers, he said he was unaware of where his wife was living and that he hadn’t been in contact with her.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Setzer is also alleged to have caused additional damage to the boyfriend’s vehicle discovered a day after GRPD officers originally responded to the property destruction call. Setzer’s wife showed officers text messages she had received from him allegedly harassing her and taunting her for contacting police. Camera footage reviewed by the GRPD also allegedly showed footage of Setzer stab tires on both vehicles, along with video of Setzer’s truck allegedly colliding with a red Dodge Ram. GRPD contacted the owner of the red Dodge, who said they were unaware someone had collided with the truck.

When speaking with Setzer, officers looked at his truck and discovered what appeared to be a red paint transfer and several scratches near the driver’s side front wheel well and front portion of the driver’s side front door. Setzer claimed the damage was old, but GRPD officers believed the damage was fresh and was consistent with video footage the GRPD reviewed. Setzer said he did not go near the area and only went to the store. During a subsequent discussion with police regarding the slashed tires, Setzer allegedly told officers, “hmm, that’s funny, what tires,” and “hmm, how do I get in trouble for doing something like damaging my own car.”

In 2019, Setzer was charged with attempted first-degree murder during an incident where he fired a 9mm handgun at his wife through the window of the front door into the couple’s Green River home. He was found not guilty a year later at the end of a jury trial.