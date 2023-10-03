Man Allegedly Throws Rock at Deputy, Gets Tased

ROCK SPRINGS – A Washington man was arrested after allegedly throwing a rock at deputy while drunk, though he claims not to recall the incident and says he wouldn’t have committed those acts.

Anatoliy Marko, 32, of Pasco, Wash., made an initial appearance Monday in before Circuit Court Judge Robert Sanford Monday afternoon. Sanford is a circuit court judge from the Second Judicial District in Laramie and was filling in for Circuit Court Judge John Prokos.

Marko is charged with felony interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor-breach of peace. The felony charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and fine of $750. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Marko’s bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Marcos told the court he is a former corrections officer and denies the charges. He said he doesn’t recall committing the actions he is alleged to have committed.

According to court documents, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Point Bar in Point of Rocks Sept. 29 after a man, later identified as Marko, had attempted to fight patrons in the bar. The reporting caller said the man was taking a “drunk nap” outside the bar and was concerned he would freeze because he had urinated himself. When Deputy James Rhea arrived at 10:50 p.m., the caller and another man were standing outside of the bar and watching over Marko.

The Rhea identified himself to Marko, who allegedly began to yell profanity and scream for no reason. Marko allegedly called Rhea names and seemingly tried fighting with the deputy, though he maintained a distance away from Marko. Marko allegedly spit at Rhea, with the saliva hitting him on his legs and cheek.

Court documents state Rhea attempted to de-escalate the situation and stay away from Marko, who was still laying on the ground. Marko allegedly continued to yell, scream, and curse at the reporting caller and Rhea.

Documents state Marko “got off the ground and returned to the ground in an aggressive manner.” Rhea readied his TASER at Marko as he allegedly picked up a rock and threw it at Rhea. After Rhea had attempted to de-escalate the situation by asking Marko his first name, Marko allegedly attempted to grab more rocks.

“Sgt. Rhea deployed his issued (TASER) to prevent Marko from throwing rocks and was effective in gaining Marko’s compliance,” court documents state.

Rhea then took Marko into custody. Additional deputies arrived at the scene to help Rhea with Marko, assisting him to Rhea’s patrol vehicle. While being assisted, Marko allegedly attempted to spit on the other deputies, which necessitated the use of a spit hood on Marko. After being searched, Marko was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

At the hospital, Marko allegedly got aggressive with security and medical staff. He allegedly threatened the hospital security guard by saying he would “kill him, his wife, his children, and his grandmother.” Marko also allegedly made that same threat to Rhea.