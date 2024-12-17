Man Arrested on Federal Warrant South of Farson

Multiple agencies, including the Sublette County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol, worked together to arrest John Fowler of LaBarge south of Farson last week. Photo courtesy of the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

PINEDALE – The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a LaBarge man wanted on a U.S. Marshals warrant last week.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist the LaBarge Police Department with a fleeing suspect, identified as 42-year-old John Fowler. Sublette County deputies and the drone team responded after LaBarge Police had made contact with Fowler. During the interaction, it was discovered that Fowler had an active U.S. Marshals warrant for multiple felony charges. Fowler fled from the residence, initiating a search that extended into the early hours of Dec. 10.

The search efforts involved coordination between the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, LaBarge Police Department, and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers.

Later Dec. 10, a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was broadcast that Fowler had possibly fled the LaBarge area in a pickup truck. Soon after the BOLO, a Sublette County deputy located a vehicle and driver matching that description. When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Fowler, fled southbound on Highway 191 from Pinedale. A high-speed pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching 90-100 miles per hour. Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit which ended up crossing county lines.

As the pursuit approached Farson, WHP troopers deployed spike strips north of the US Highway 28 intersection. The Farson school district was placed on lockdown as the pursuit neared the area. The spike strips successfully punctured the vehicle’s front tires, significantly slowing the suspect’s vehicle. Despite the damage, Fowler continued for approximately three more miles until Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver), successfully stopping the vehicle. Fowler was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Fowler originally faced citations for attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, failure to maintain a single lane of traffic, and fleeing officers, but those charges were dismissed late last week. As of publication of this post, Fowler is still being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center without bond.