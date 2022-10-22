Evanston Man Attacked by Grizzly Bear While Hunting with Son

PINEDALE — A 65-year-old Evanston man was flown to the University of Utah for injuries he sustained in a grizzly bear attack Friday while he was hunting with his son. The man drew his hand gun and fired several rounds, which caused the bear to disengage and flee. However, one of the rounds struck him in the lower leg.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Tip Top Search and Rescue responded to a call of a man injured by a grizzly bear attack at the head of Rock Creek Friday, according to a press release from the SCSO.

On October 21 at 5:52 p.m. Sublette County Dispatch received an SOS activated 911 call of a hunter that was injured following a grizzly bear attack. Tip Top Search and Rescue (TTSAR) volunteers were immediately paged and brought the injured man out for medical treatment.

Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston was hunting with his son in the Rock Creek area along the Sawtooth mountains when a grizzly bear attacked him. Lee drew his hand gun and fired several rounds, which caused the bear to disengage and flee. However, one of the rounds struck Lee in the lower leg.

Lee’s son quickly activated his SOS device for help then began providing first aid to his dad to help control bleeding. As darkness was rapidly approaching, a plan was devised through contact on the SOS device to rendezvous with TTSAR members near Water Dog Lake, the release states.

Lee’s son assisted him on to a horse and make their way back towards the lake while TTSAR members utilizing UTV’s left from the Flying A Ranch, the press release states. The two parties met up around 9:20 p.m. in the Big Twin Creek drainage where further first aid was rendered. Lee was extracted by UTV back to the ranch where a medical helicopter was waiting. Lee was then flown to the University of Utah Hospital for further treatment while a TTSAR member accompanied his son and horses back to the trailhead.

Wyoming Game and Fish was also notified and Game Wardens are currently conducting an investigation and trying to locate the grizzly bear. This marks the second grizzly bear attack this month in Western Wyoming.