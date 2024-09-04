Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder After Fort Bridger Shooting

UINTA COUNTY – A first-degree murder charge was filed following the shooting death of a man in Fort Bridger during the Fort Bridger Rendezvous weekend.

Skyler Gray, 36, of Lyman, faces the charge after allegedly killing 48-year-old Jeremy Jaques Aug. 31. First degree murder is punishable by death, or life imprisonment. Gray is held at the Uinta County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

A second person, Shadawn Oehler, 34, was charged with accessory after the fact and faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

According to court documents, Uinta County Deputy Sheriff Rowdy Dean was dispatched to a call of an active shooter at Fort Bridger. While driving to the location, dispatch updated the location of the shooting to an address across the street from the Fort Bridger Post Office, near the town population sign. Dispatch further informed Dean of one possible victim who had been shot and was not breathing.

Deputies arrived behind emergency medical services and Dean watched two EMTs attending to Jaques. Dean noted visible gunshot wounds in Jaques’ torso and arms. After deputies and Wyoming State Parks employees cleared the scene of witnesses, ambulance crews stopped life-saving measures on Jaques. According to court documents, there were approximately six visible gunshot wounds in Jaques’ upper torso.

One witness interviewed by Dean told him they were standing near Jaques when Gray arrived at the property in an older Dodge pickup truck, parking in front of a shop on the property. Gray exited the truck and started yelling at Jaques about owing him, with Jaques stating he didn’t owe Gray anything. The witness said Gray closed the distance between himself and Jaques and allegedly pulled a black pistol when he was about 10 feet away from him and started firing. The witness said they heard at least six shots. The witness said Jaques fell to the ground and Gray allegedly continued shooting at him, firing four more shots.

Witnesses said Gray left the scene in the truck he arrived in, accompanied by Oehler and some children in the truck. Dean collected 10 spent .45-caliber shell casings near Jaques’ body, six of which were collected from directly under and at the right side of Jaques.

After deputies stopped Gray’s vehicle in Lyman, court documents state Oehler agreed to speak with them after Gray was taken from the area. She said she wasn’t sure what happened, but they had stopped at Jaques’ residence in Fort Bridger to talk with him. She said Gray walked to the side of a camp trailer to talk with Jaques while she spoke with another woman at the scene. She said she heard Gray say “you just hit me,” and heard a gunshot. She said she returned to the truck to protect her children who were inside the truck, then she said she heard one more gunshot.

Afterward, she said Gray returned to the truck and they drove off. While driving, Gray instructed her to throw the gun out the window. After he repeated his request, she said she threw the gun out near Micheli Ranch Road. Oehler said the gun was black and either a 9mm or 45mm. She described the area and pointed the area out on a phone map for Uinta County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Robinson.

Using the location, deputies were able to locate a black Sig .45 caliber pistol.