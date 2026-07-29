Man Charged with Burglary After Being Found Inside Camper

ROCK SPRINGS — A man from Cottonwood, Arizona faces a felony charge in Sweetwater County following an incident last week where he is alleged to have broken into a parked camper.

Christian Aiden Scott Bingaman, 28, was charged with one felony count of Burglary, one count of misdemeanor Interference with a Peace Officer, one count of misdemeanor Criminal Entry, and two counts of misdemeanor Property Destruction and Defacement. According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center’s jail roster, he is being held on a $30,000 cash or surety bond.

According to court documents, Officer Austin Vaughn of the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to an address on Dewar Drive July 23 for a disturbance report. Upon arriving, Vaughn met with two men standing between two fifth-wheel campers, yelling at someone through the window of one of the campers. Vaughn saw a man wearing a white shirt, later identified as Bingaman, standing inside one of the campers. Vaughn gave commands to leave the camper, which were allegedly refused. Vaughn recognized Bingaman from a prior encounter and called his name out. Afterward, Bingaman left the camper and was arrested.

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The two men who met Vaughn each owned a camper, with one of them being the property owner. Vaughn was told the owner drove by July 22 and didn’t see any damage to either camper when he checked on them. When driving by July 23, the property owner noticed the rear garage door to the other camper was down, and he contacted the other owner about it. The two inspected the campers and allegedly discovered Bingaman inside one of them.

Damage Vaughn observed included a broken window and possible damage to the slide-outs. On the other camper, a side door had allegedly appeared to have been pried open and would not shut flush against the camper’s body. There were also various items inside the camper Bingaman allegedly was in that came from the other camper.