Man Faces 10 Years For Allegedly Attempting to Intimidate Shooting Victim

ROCK SPRINGS –– A Rock Springs man is accused of attempting to intimidate a witness according to court documents filed in Sweetwater County Circuit Court.

Eddie Michael Smith, 23, is charged with intimidating or impeding jurors, witnesses and officers, a felony that carries a potential maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $5,000. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, he was released March 26. A second man, James King, 49, or Rock Springs, was also charged with the crime and mentioned in Smith’s charging documents. King was originally arrested Feb. 27 and released Feb. 28 after posting a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

d Smith, who court documents claim is associated with the Sons of Silence motorcycle gang, is alleged to have attempted to intimidate the victim of the Winton shooting. Court documents allege there is a connection between the gang and the suspect in that case.

Charging documents state that Smith and King parked their motorcycles in front of a home that had been formerly occupied by a victim of the Winton shooting. Speaking with Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the resident of the home was able to identify King from prior interactions. Documents state a video provided to investigators zoomed in enough to show both men, with the resident also knowing about Sons of Silence patches and positively identified the gang.

The resident told SCSO investigators they were informed by Rock Springs Police Department officers that Smith and King claimed they had broken down. In the video provided by the resident, two motorcycles turn onto the street the home is on, with both men raising their visors to look directly at the house. The video allegedly shows the duo staying in front of the house for about five minutes, making no attempt to fix their motorcycles or do anything to check the bikes to suggest they had broken down.