Man Faces 21 Hunting-Related Misdemeanors

ROCK SPRINGS – A Farson man faces 21 misdemeanor charges related to allegations that he allowed nonresident hunters to harvest game animals using resident licenses he drew.

Sean Dean Thomas, 52, of Farson was released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center Monday after posting a $2,000 cash or surety bond following his arrest. Thomas is charged with 15 counts of accessory before the fact, three counts of false swearing, fraud or false statement, one count of wanton destruction of a big game animal, one count of taking a game animal without a license during a closed season, and one count of use of a motorized vehicle for hunting.

All but one of the charges each carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of $10,000, while one count of accessory before the fact relates to an allegation claiming Thomas transferred his hunting tags, carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The three charges of false swearing involve Thomas allegedly claiming one year Wyoming residency to purchase a general deer license, a doe antelope license, and a doe deer license in 2015. Thomas claimed he lived in Point of Rocks, allegedly buying them nine months after purchasing a Utah resident elk license and not establishing Wyoming residency according to WGFD regulations.

Thomas is alleged to have allowed hunters from Wisconsin and Minnesota to hunt using his licenses that had been purchased by one of the out-of-state hunters. Thomas is also accused of allegedly assisting his out-of-state family members obtain resident hunting licenses.

The destruction of a calf elk charge relates to an incident that took place Nov. 26, 2020, where Thomas is alleged to have attempted to kill an elk by driving over it with a truck. Two videos were found by investigators allegedly showing Thomas attempting to drive up to an injured calf elk after using a box of bullets to shoot the elk and only injuring its leg. Thomas left the vehicle to approach it and slit its throat, but the elk ran away. A second video allegedly shows Thomas driving the truck and using it to drive over the animal. After discovering the elk was still alive under the truck, Thomas allegedly slit the elk’s throat to kill it. According to court documents, Thomas’ wife had a 2020 resident cow/calf license for area 100 and a general resident elk license, with records showing Thomas did not have a valid elk license that allowed him to kill an elk in area 100.