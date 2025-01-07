Man Faces 240 Years for Alleged Possession of Child Porn

GREEN RIVER – A man already facing multiple life sentences for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor faces more than 200 years in prison for the alleged possession of child pornography.

Richard Turner, 56, faces 24 counts of possession of child pornography in relation to another case where he is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a minor. Each count carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, or both. In total, he faces 240 years in prison for the alleged crimes. He is currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

According to court documents, while Turner was under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship between himself and a minor, detectives working the case confiscated Turner’s cell phone as part of a search warrant that was executed. While an analysis of the phone was being conducted, 24 images and videos allegedly featuring a minor in sexually explicit poses were discovered on the phone.

Turner faces 13 counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, and three counts of child abuse in a separate court case. His arraignment on those charges is scheduled for Jan. 27 before District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson.