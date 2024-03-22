Man Faces Felony Charges Following Rock Springs Chase

A car chase in Rock Springs ended near the Boars Tusk Restaurant on Bridger Avenue after a crash between the allegedly eluding vehicle and a pickup truck. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – A man who police say led law enforcement on a chase through Rock Springs last week faces a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Stephen Scott Fuller made his initial appearance on three felony charges of Property Destruction and Defacement, Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense on March 14. The three charges together carry a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years altogether and fines amounting to not more than $20,000. His possession charge was upgraded to a felony level because of prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine April 26, 2023, and June 27, 2011.

Fuller also faces five misdemeanor charges as well: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries, Interference with a Peace Officer, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – First Offense, Driving While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked – Subsequent Offense, and Reckless Driving.

Fuller’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

According to court documents, the incident started March 12 at about 3:35 p.m. when Rock Springs Police Department Officer Joseph Machado had recognized Fuller from previous contacts and noticed him entering the driver’s seat of a silver Honda. When Machado conducted a driver’s license check on Fuller, he learned Fuller’s license was suspended. Documents state Machado watched Fuller allegedly drive toward 9th Street from 10th Street. Machado turned his vehicle around and searched for Fuller, finding him at the Mint Motel on 9th Street. When the Honda left the motel, Machado activated his overhead lights to stop the vehicle, but the Honda allegedly sped up.

A chase between Machado and the silver Honda ensued and the silver Honda drove to 10 Street, into the Economy Guest Village parking lot, onto 9th Street, then onto Interstate 80. During that time, the Honda allegedly made turns without using turn signals, allegedly sped through a stop sign, allegedly almost collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and the South Side Belt Route, and spun 360 degrees while navigating the corner leading to I-80, correcting to resume the alleged effort to escape Machado.

Machado opted to stop pursuing the Honda when it sped more than 90 mph down the interstate, continuing to relay the vehicle’s location to other law enforcement. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol joined in the attempt to locate the Honda to stop it. Machado watched the Honda exit I-80 from Exit 102 and turn onto Dewar Drive, then again onto Foothill Boulevard, allegedly without turn signals activated.

Machado lost sight of the Honda and it drove northeast and continued driving in that direction. He caught sight of the Honda as it turned onto Foothill Boulevard, allegedly without stopping at a stop sign, then watched as it turned right on Sierra Drive, nearly losing control in the process. The Honda returned to Foothill Boulevard and drove through the rear parking lot at White Mountain Dental to avoid a nearby traffic light. Machado noticed the vehicle turned right, into a nearby residential area, allegedly not slowing down with unmarked law enforcement vehicles behind it.

Stephen Scott Fuller. Sweetwater County Detention Center photo

Court documents state Deputy Sheriff Leland Reese watched Fuller drive the vehicle, allegedly reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-80 and saw him allegedly pass other vehicles while driving on the shoulder. He also watched Fuller’s vehicle exceed speeds of 70 mph while driving within Rock Springs. Reese watched Fuller’s vehicle approach the intersection of N Street and Pilot Butte Drive. The Honda Fuller drove struck the rear end of a blue 2000 GMC pickup truck. The collision caused the truck to lift off the ground, spin in the opposite direction it was traveling and stop facing 180 degrees from its initial direction, allegedly causing more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was injured from the crash and taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment.

Fuller allegedly left the Honda and fled on foot toward M Street. Reese walked down an alley towards the nearby Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and saw Fuller crouched at the corner of a garage on Ahsay Avenue. Fuller saw Reese and allegedly ran to the front of the residence, then climbed a fence and onto the garage roof. Reese drew his gun and ordered Fuller to stop running but Fuller continued to the garage roof.

Reese climbed the fence and ordered Fuller to lie on his stomach, to which he complied. Reese saw Fuller allegedly toss a small plastic bag with a white substance inside of it off the roof. A Rock Springs Fire Department ladder truck assisted officers in getting Fuller off the roof and he was arrested. Officers collected the plastic bag and found it tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, with the substance weighing approximately 1.7 grams.