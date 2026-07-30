Man Faces Felony Theft Charge After Allegedly Stealing a Box Truck

ROCK SPRINGS — A man was arrested July 24 and faces a felony theft charge after allegedly driving a reportedly stolen U-Haul box truck in Rock Springs.

Joseph Robert Hughes, 39, is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash or surety bond on a charge of felony theft, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of marijuana in plant form and in liquid form. The felony theft charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000. The two possession charges carry a potential jail sentence of not more than 12 months and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

According to court documents, Rock Springs Police Department Officer Austin Vaughn was driving on his patrol near Bridger Avenue and Pilot Butte Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. July 24 when he saw a white, 10-foot U-Haul box truck with Arizona registration. He also observed two people, a man and a woman, in the cab as it drove by. A vehicle registration check showed the truck was reported stolen by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Vaughn pulled the truck over on Swan Street and ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle. The man was identified as Hughes and was given his Miranda rights. Documents state Hughes told Vaughn he had bought the U-Haul a week prior in Cheyenne and was driving to Salt Lake City with his and the woman’s belongings. He allegedly also told Vaughn he was aware the truck needed to be returned and claimed the woman he was traveling with had spoken with someone at U-Haul to get the rental time extended.

A search of the U-Haul took place and Vaughn found rental paperwork listing Hughes as the customer who had rented the truck July 18, 2026 at 3:25 p.m., with a return date of July 19, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Found inside the truck were two vape pens with cartridges that tested presumptive positive for THC, while three plastic bags of loose marijuana that tested presumptive positive for THC were also located. Court documents state Hughes admitted he smokes marijuana to help him sleep.