Man Faces Life in Prison Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man is facing the potential of spending the rest of his life in prison after being charged with multiple felonies following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Jose Trinidad Valdez Jauregui, 40, faces four felony charges – two counts of strangulation of a household member, as well as aggravated assault and battery, and a third offense of possession of methamphetamine. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

The strangulation of a household member charges have a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The aggravated assault and battery charge also carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the third possession charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. According to court documents, Valdez Jauregui was previously convicted of misdemeanor possession charges Sept. 4, 2013 and Oct. 21, 2013. Misdemeanor domestic battery is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

The life in prison penalty is being sought by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office through an enhanced sentence under Wyoming’s Habitual Criminal Statute. Under the statute, a defendant is subject to an enhanced sentence if they have been convicted of a violent felony and been convicted of a felony crime on two or more previous charges separately. Documents state Valdez Jauregui was convicted of two felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance Aug. 1, 2001 when he was 18. He also received convictions for aggravated assault, also on Aug. 1, 2001, and felony possession of a controlled substance Feb. 22, 2008 when he was 25. Aggravated assault is listed as a violent felony under the statute, as is strangulation of a household member.

Valdez Jauregui made an initial appearance before Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones Monday, where his bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney Alex Breckenridge requested the amount, citing Valdez Jauregui’s criminal history and a concern the enhancement makes him a flight risk. A preliminary hearing to determine if the case will be bound over to district court was scheduled for Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident that took place Nov. 19. Officer Connor Morrison of the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to an address at 2:37 p.m., in response to a suspicious call. Prior to his arrival, a witness reported hearing a woman screaming, crying, and asking for a blanket and observed a man possibly drag a woman into the residence.

Upon arriving, Morrison saw Valdez Jauregui on the front porch and appeared to have blood on his hand, ear, face, and jacket, which he told the officer came from a nosebleed. Valdez Jauregui said his girlfriend was inside the home and Morrison and RSPD Officer Kendall Boglino attempted to contact her, but didn’t receive an answer after knocking at the door. Boglino moved to the back of the home and found blood on the back door, which resulted in Morrison returning to the front and placing Valdez Jauregui in handcuffs. Valdez Jauregui consented to a search and Morrison located a bag containing a white, crystalline substance that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Morrison then placed Valdez Jauregui under arrest.

After Valdez Jauregui was secured in Morrison’s patrol vehicle, officers were able to contact his girlfriend and told them they had gotten into a physical fight before the officers’ arrival and alleged Valdez Jauregui had choked her twice, causing her to lose consciousness. She also alleged he had grabbed a knife and made stabbing motions toward her body. She said she was able to grab the blade and break it. Officers noted a one-inch laceration on the woman’s left hand and had cuts, bruising, and blood on her face, arms, hands, shins, back, and ankles.

Officers noticed several locations in the home with blood splatters and located a broken knife on the kitchen counter. Morrison spoke with Valdez Jauregui in his patrol vehicle and said he had a nosebleed and the allegations made by his girlfriend were things she had done to herself. Morrison noted Valdez Jauregui did not have dried blood in his nostrils. Valdez Jauregui also declined to clarify his statement further.