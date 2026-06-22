Man Faces Life in Prison Following Severe Abuse Allegations

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man faces the possibility of life in prison after being charged with kidnapping and a series of other felony and misdemeanor crimes related to alleged acts that include stabbing a person with a fork and cutting them with a razor blade. .

Jake Thomas Canestrini, 24, is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $300,000 cash or surety bond, though Circuit Court Judge Dean Stout established an alternative $100,000 cash-only bond as well.

He faces 10 charges which are:

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Felony Kidnapping, punishable by not less than 20 years in prison up to life, with a potential fine of up to $10,000.

Felony Aggravated Assault and Battery, three counts, punishable by not more than 10 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.

Felony Strangulation of a Household Member, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Misdemeanor Interference with a Peace Officer, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Misdemeanor Domestic Battery, three counts, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750. If the defendant is the owner of the animal, the court may require the defendant to give up the animal, paying for all the fees associated with the animal’s impoundment.

Canestrini made his initial appearance before Judge Stout Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, a report was made by the aunt of Canestrini’s girlfriend. His girlfriend was being evaluated for injuries and agreed to give the Rock Springs Police Department a statement. She alleged Canestrini had, between May 30 and June 2, attacked her multiple times. These alleged attacks include sticking hs fingers in her mouth and throwing her onto the ground several times, grabbing her by the hair to keep her from fleeing him, kicking her in the chest, punching her in the knees, punching her in the face multiple times, cutting her with razor blades, stabbing her with a fork, scratching her back with a kitchen knife, and slamming her head against a bathroom wall. Canestrini is also alleged to have squeezed his girlfriend’s cat to a point where it was crying out in pain.

Court documents allege Canestrini had used a marker to highlight where he would cut his girlfriend, allegedly planning it before doing it. He also allegedly threatened to murder her and her family and kill her cat if she got the police involved in the situation and allegedly told her she deserved the punishment because of how she was acting towards him. He also allegedly told her to stop crying at one point, telling her that he would “break her nose, ribs, and wrists.”

He allegedly took her phone away as well, using it to call her employer to excuse her from work.She told officers that she knew she had to leave the home after he allegedly told her that if she tried leaving, he would kill her, claiming to have hidden a knife in their bedroom. He fell asleep watching television. She was able to take her phone and call her aunt for help.

The injuries observed included multiple bruises to her legs and arms, significant bruising to her right elbow, bruises on both wrists and hands, bruises to both ankles, bruising to her left shoulder, significant bruising on her left knee, dried blood on her lips, bruising under her left eye and left side of her face, razor blade cuts on the inside of both thighs, stomach, and each hip, fork punctures on the left shoulder blade, and scratches consistent with four fork prongs running down the length of her back.

Canestrini was arrested June 16 by the RSPD.