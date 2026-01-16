Man Faces Prison Time for Alleged Strangulation

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man faces 21 years in prison after an incident where he is alleged to have choked other people in his household.

Joseph Bradey Majdic, 39, is charged with two counts of felony strangulation of a household member and two counts of misdemeanor battery. He appeared before Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones Monday. During the the initial appearance, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Anselmi-Stith requested an $80,000 cash or surety bond, citing previous arrests and violent charges, including child abuse. When Jones asked Majdic what he thought his bond should be, Majdic said he wanted to get back to work and become a productive member of society while requesting a lower bond. Jones issued the bond at $80,000 cash or surety

The felonies each have a possible maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the misdemeanors carry a possible maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $750 fine. According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center’s inmate roster, Majdic was released Monday after posting the $80,000 cash or surety bond. His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to court documents, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a domestic violence report Jan. 10 at 8:49 a.m. Officers met with Majdic’s wife, who alleged the couple had been arguing and alleged Majdic had physically attacked her. She alleged Majdic strangled her until she saw blackness, pulled her down by her hair, and had pushed her to the floor and hit her multiple times in the face and head. She alleged she could taste blood and feel it running down her throat during the instances he allegedly strangled her.